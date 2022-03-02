UK's Johnson supports need for more sanctions to put 'maximum pressure' on Putin

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson listens to Ukrainian activist Daria Kaleniuk about Ukraine needing a no-fly zone, as he holds a news conference at the British embassy in Warsaw, Poland March 1, 2022. Leon Neal/Pool via REUTERS

LONDON, March 2 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy have agreed on a call that sanctions need to go further to exert maximum pressure on Russia's Vladimir Putin in coming days, a Downing Street spokesperson said on Wednesday.

"The Prime Minister told President Zelenskyy (on call) that the UK was rallying UN General Assembly members today, to ensure the strongest possible condemnation of Russia at this afternoon's UN meeting in New York," the spokesperson added.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Muvija M; editing by William James

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.