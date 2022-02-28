UK's Johnson vows more military support for Ukraine in coming hours

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson visits Royal Air Force (RAF) Brize Norton station where he meets military personnel to thank them for their work facilitating military support to Ukraine and NATO, at RAF Brize Norton, Britain, February 26, 2022. Ben Birchall/Pool via REUTERS

LONDON, Feb 28 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson told Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy he will provide more military support to the former soviet republic in the coming days, a spokesperson for his office said on Monday.

Zelenskyy also updated Johnson on Ukraine's resistance to the ongoing Russian invasion, the Downing Street spokesperson said.

"The Prime Minister updated President Zelenskyy on UK military support being sent to Ukraine, and committed to sending more in the coming hours and days."

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Muvija M. Editing by Andrew MacAskill

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.