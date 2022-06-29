UK's Johnson: What Putin has done in Ukraine is 'evil'

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson gestures during the NATO summit in Madrid, Spain June 29, 2022. Brendan Smialowski/Pool via REUTERS

LONDON, June 29 (Reuters) - What Russian President Vladimir Putin has done in Ukraine is "evil", British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Wednesday.

Asked during an interview with GB News at the NATO summit in Madrid whether Putin was evil, Johnson said: "I think that what he has done is evil. And I think it probably follows that if you are what you do, then certainly."

"It's been an appalling act of unwarranted aggression against an innocent population," he added.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

As the 30 national NATO leaders were meeting in Madrid, Russian forces intensified attacks in Ukraine, including missile strikes and shelling on the southern Mykolaiv region close to front lines and the Black Sea. read more

Johnson has been outspoken in his support for Ukraine, holding regular phone calls with President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and visiting Kyiv twice since the Russian invasion started on Feb. 24.

Moscow calls its actions in Ukraine a "special military operation" designed to rid the country of ultra-nationalists it says pose a threat to Russia's own security.

Ukraine and its Western allies accuse Russia of waging an unprovoked war of aggression.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Kylie MacLellan Editing by Gareth Jones

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.