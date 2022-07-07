UK's Johnson to Zelenskiy: will continue to work to end grain blockade

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy visit an exhibition of destroyed Russian military vehicles and weapons, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, at Mykhailivska Square in Kyiv, Ukraine June 17, 2022. Ukrainian Presidential Press Service/Handout via REUTERS

LONDON, July 7 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who announced earlier on Thursday he would quit, promised Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelenskiy that he will continue to work with partners to end the grain blockade in the coming weeks, a spokesperson for Johnson said.

"President Zelenskyy thanked the Prime Minister for his decisive action on Ukraine, and said the Ukrainian people were grateful for the UK's efforts," the spokesperson said following a call between the pair.

"The Prime Minister finished the call by praising President Zelenskyy, saying: 'You're a hero, everybody loves you'."

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Muvija M and William James, Editing by Kylie MacLellan

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.