UK's Prince Charles, wife Camilla to visit Canada in May

Britain's Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, depart after visiting Bru Boru Cultural Centre in Cashel, County Tipperary, Ireland, March 25, 2022. REUTERS/Phil Noble

April 11 (Reuters) - Britain's Prince Charles and wife Camilla will visit Canada on a three-day tour in May as part of a year-long celebration marking Queen Elizabeth's 70th year on the throne.

It will be the nineteenth visit to Canada for Charles, the heir to the British throne, and five years since his last one.

"On behalf of all Canadians, Sophie and I look forward to welcoming Their Royal Highnesses and showing them some of the many reasons why we take pride in being Canadian," Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said in a statement.

Charles and Camilla will participate in events and activities in the province of Newfoundland, Canada's Capital Region and the Northwest Territories, according to a statement from the Canadian government.

Elizabeth, who turns 96 later this month, is Canada's head of state.

Reporting by Ismail Shakil in Bengaluru; Editing by Mark Porter

