UK’s top priority is to protect N. Ireland peace, foreign minister Cleverly tells U.S.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

LONDON, Sept 21 (Reuters) - Foreign minister James Cleverly told U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken that Britain's top priority was to protect the Good Friday Agreement, a government spokesperson said on Wednesday.

"He (Cleverly) explained the Protocol is, however, causing real problems in Northern Ireland which we must fix,” the spokesperson said in a statement.

Cleverly met with Blinken at the U.N.’s General Assembly in New York on Tuesday.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by William James and Farouq Suleiman

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.