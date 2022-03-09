UK's Truss eyes further Russian sanctions on SWIFT, energy sector

March 9 (Reuters) - Britain is seeking to fully exclude Russia from the SWIFT payments messaging system and also an end to use of Russian oil and gas across the G7 as sanctions are ratcheted up over the invasion of Ukraine, foreign minister Liz Truss said.

"We must double down on our sanctions. That includes a full SWIFT ban, and the G7 ending its use of Russian oil and gas," Truss said at a news conference in Washington on Wednesday.

Reporting by Kate Holton, writing by Alistair Smout, Editing by Kylie MacLellan

