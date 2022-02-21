UK's Truss says stepping up preparation for worst case scenario in Ukraine

British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss arrives for a meeting with the Foreign Ministers of the G7 Nations at the Munich Security Conference (MSC) in Munich, Germany, February 19, 2022. Ina Fassbender/Pool via REUTERS

LONDON, Feb 21 (Reuters) - British foreign minister Liz Truss said on Monday she was stepping up preparations with allies for the worst case scenario in the Ukraine crisis, adding that a Russian invasion was highly likely.

"Diplomacy must be pursued but a Russian invasion of Ukraine looks highly likely. The UK and allies are stepping up preparations for the worst case scenario," she said on Twitter following talks with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg in Brussels.

"We must make the cost for Russia intolerably high."

Reporting by Muvija M

