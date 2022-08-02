UK's Truss says world will be a safer place after Al Qaeda leader's death

Conservative leadership candidate Liz Truss speaks during a hustings event, part of the Conservative party leadership campaign, in Exeter, Britain, August 1, 2022. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

LONDON, Aug 2 (Reuters) - British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said on Tuesday that the world would be a safer place following the United States' killing of al Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri in Afghanistan.

"The world will be a safer place following the US's successful operation against Ayman al-Zawihiri," Truss said on Twitter.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Muvija M; editing by William James

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.