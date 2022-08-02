1 minute read
UK's Truss says world will be a safer place after Al Qaeda leader's death
LONDON, Aug 2 (Reuters) - British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said on Tuesday that the world would be a safer place following the United States' killing of al Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri in Afghanistan.
"The world will be a safer place following the US's successful operation against Ayman al-Zawihiri," Truss said on Twitter.
Reporting by Muvija M; editing by William James
