UK's Truss: We need to make sure no Russian bank has access to SWIFT

British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss delivers her statement during the 49th session of the UN Human Rights Council at the European headquarters of the United Nations in Geneva, Switzerland March 1, 2022. Salvatore Di Nolfi/Pool via REUTERS

VILNIUS, March 3 (Reuters) - The West needs to make sure no Russian bank has access to the SWIFT messaging system, British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said on Thursday during a visit to Lithuania.

"We worked with the US the EU and G7 to cut off funding for Putin's war machine, kicking Russian banks after the financial system ... we need to go further. We need to make sure no Russian bank has access to SWIFT," Truss told a news conference.

Reporting by Andrius Sytas in Vilnius and William James in London, Writing by Kylie MacLellan; Editing by Alistair Smout

