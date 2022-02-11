UK's Wallace says he hopes talks with Russia can resolve issues through diplomacy

British Defence Secretary Ben Wallace takes part in a wreath-laying ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier by the Kremlin Wall in Moscow, Russia February 11, 2022. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

MOSCOW, Feb 11 (Reuters) - British Defence minister Ben Wallace told his Russian counterpart Sergei Shoigu he hoped they could use their meeting in Moscow to resolve a number of issues through diplomacy.

"I hope that by speaking today and starting that relationship, that was at 0%, we can resolve a number of the issues that you've raised," Wallace said at the start of their meeting.

"(That) we can address some of the issues raised in Russia's draft treaty ... and we can try and move on to where we can resolve our issues together through diplomacy, through other actions, and through confidence building measures."

Reporting by William James; editing by Guy Faulconbridge

