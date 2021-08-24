Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
UN agency calls for food aid for Afghanistan before winter

Civilian volunteers sort donations for evacuees from Afghanistan at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, August 22, 2021. Airman 1st Class Madelyn Keech/U.S. Air Force/Handout via REUTERS

GENEVA, Aug 24 (Reuters) - The U.N. World Food Programme (WFP) on Tuesday called for the international community to donate $200 million in food aid for Afghanistan so essential supplies can be delivered to remote regions before winter.

"WFP is warning that a humanitarian catastrophe awaits the people of Afghanistan this winter unless the international community makes their lives a priority," Anthea Webb, WFP deputy regional director for Asia and Pacific, told a U.N. briefing.

"Once the snow sets in it is simply too late."

Webb said the WFP needs to get supplies through mountain passages before they are blocked by snow.

"Any further delay could be deadly," she said.

Webb added that countries nervous about a possible exodus of people from Afghanistan after the Taliban took control should back relief missions supporting those who stay in the country.

Reporting by Emma Thomasson; Editing by Edmund Blair

