U.N. agency says Belarus responsible for hoax that grounded dissident's flight

A Ryanair aircraft, which was carrying Belarusian opposition blogger and activist Roman Protasevich and diverted to Belarus, where authorities detained him, lands at Vilnius Airport in Vilnius, Lithuania May 23, 2021. REUTERS/Andrius Sytas/File Photo

July 19 (Reuters) - The U.N.'s aviation agency on Tuesday said it had received new information making it clear that senior Belarus officials were behind a hoax that led to the grounding of a Ryanair Holdings PLC (RYA.I) flight last year after which dissident journalist Roman Protasevich was detained in Minsk.

The International Civil Aviation Organization, which previously said it did not know who was responsible, issued a statement condemning Minsk for "committing an act of unlawful interference."

Reporting by David Ljunggren; Editing by Mark Porter

