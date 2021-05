United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres poses for a photograph during an interview with Reuters at U.N. headquarters in New York City, New York, U.S., September 14, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Segar/File Photo

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called on Wednesday for the need to double the capacity of COVID-19 vaccine production.

Speaking at a briefing with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov after talks in Moscow, he also said Russia's Sputnik V vaccine is able to address the pandemic challenges.

