U.N. chief due to explain 'positive' Ukraine grain talks

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres gestures while speaking during the opening of the 2022 UN Ocean Conference in Lisbon, Portugal, June 27, 2022. REUTERS/Pedro Nunes

UNITED NATIONS, July 13 (Reuters) - U.N. chief Antonio Guterres will speak later on Wednesday about talks between Russia, Ukraine, Turkey and U.N. officials on resuming Black Sea exports of Ukraine grain because "we believe that this is something positive," a U.N. spokesman said.

"He (Guterres) will talk to you at some length about why that is," U.N. spokesman Farhan Haq told reporters in New York.

Russian, Ukrainian and Turkish military delegations met with U.N. officials in Istanbul on Wednesday for talks on resuming exports of Ukrainian grain from the major Black Sea port of Odesa as a global food crisis worsens. read more

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Michelle Nichols; Editing by Chris Gallagher

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.