U.N. chief hopes China adopts recommendations made in report on Xinjiang –spokesperson

1 minute read

An ethnic Uyghur demonstrator wearing a mask takes part in a protest against China near the Chinese consulate in Istanbul, Turkey July 5, 2022. REUTERS/Murad Sezer/File Photo

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com

Sept 1 (Reuters) - U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres hopes China will “take on board the recommendations” made in a report by the organization's Human Rights Office on the Xinjiang province, a U.N. spokesperson said on Thursday. read more

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Michelle Nichols; Writing by Katharine Jackson

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.