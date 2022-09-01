1 minute read
U.N. chief hopes China adopts recommendations made in report on Xinjiang –spokesperson
Sept 1 (Reuters) - U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres hopes China will “take on board the recommendations” made in a report by the organization's Human Rights Office on the Xinjiang province, a U.N. spokesperson said on Thursday. read more
Reporting by Michelle Nichols; Writing by Katharine Jackson
