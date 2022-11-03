U.N. chief pushes Russia, Ukraine to extend Black Sea grain deal

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres addresses the 77th Session of the United Nations General Assembly at U.N. Headquarters in New York City, U.S., September 20, 2022. REUTERS/Amr Alfiky

UNITED NATIONS, Nov 3 (Reuters) - Ukraine has exported 10 million tonnes of grain and other foodstuffs since the United Nations and Turkey brokered a July deal to resume shipments stalled by Russia's war, U.N. chief Antonio Guterres said on Thursday as he pushed Russia and Ukraine to extend the pact.

"I appeal to all parties to concentrate efforts in two areas. First, renewal and full implementation of the Black Sea Initiative. Second, removing the remaining obstacles to the exports of Russian food and fertilizer," he told reporters.

Reporting by Michelle Nichols; editing by Rami Ayyub

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Read Next / Editor's Picks