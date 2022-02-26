U.N. chief speaks with Ukraine president, says U.N. to boost aid

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres makes a statement as he speaks to the media at UN headquarters in the Manhattan borough of New York City, New York, U.S., February 24, 2022. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

UNITED NATIONS, Feb 26 (Reuters) - United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres spoke with Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Saturday, telling him the world body plans to "enhance humanitarian assistance to the people of Ukraine", a U.N. spokesperson said.

"He informed the President that the United Nations would launch on Tuesday an appeal to fund our humanitarian operations in Ukraine," the U.N. spokesperson said in a statement.

U.N. aid chief Martin Griffiths said on Friday that more than $1 billion will be needed for aid operations in Ukraine over the next three months as hundreds of thousands of people are on the move after Russia invaded its neighbor. read more

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Michelle Nichols; Editing by Cynthia Osterman

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.