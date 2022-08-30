U.N. chief to travel to Pakistan to see 'climate catastrophe'

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

UNITED NATIONS, Aug 30 (Reuters) - U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres will travel to Pakistan next week following historic deadly flooding to see "the areas most impacted by this unprecedented climate catastrophe," a U.N. spokesperson said on Tuesday.

People cross a bridge amid flood waters, following rains and floods during the monsoon season in Puran Dhoro, Badin, Pakistan August 30, 2022. REUTERS/Yasir Rajput

Guterres is expected to arrive in Islamabad on Sept. 9 and return to New York on Sept. 11, U.N. spokesman Stephane Dujarric said.

Unprecedented flash floods caused by historic monsoon rains have washed away roads, crops, infrastructure and bridges, killing at least 1,100 people in recent weeks and affecting more than 33 million, over 15% of Pakistan's 220 million population. read more

Reporting by Michelle Nichols and Kanishka Singh

