U.N. chief welcomes U.S., China climate moves, but long way to go

United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres speaks during the 76th Session of the General Assembly at UN Headquarters in New York on September 21, 2021. Timothy A. Clary/Pool via REUTERS

UNITED NATIONS, Sept 21 (Reuters) - U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres welcomed climate pledges by the United States and China at the annual U.N. gathering of world leaders on Tuesday, but warned "we still have a long way to go" to make an upcoming climate meeting in Glasgow a success.

Reporting by Michelle Nichols and Daphne Psaledakis; Editing by Chris Reese

