World
U.N. chief welcomes U.S., China climate moves, but long way to go
UNITED NATIONS, Sept 21 (Reuters) - U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres welcomed climate pledges by the United States and China at the annual U.N. gathering of world leaders on Tuesday, but warned "we still have a long way to go" to make an upcoming climate meeting in Glasgow a success.
