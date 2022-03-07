UN confirms more than 400 civilian deaths in Ukraine

A view shows residential buildings damaged by shelling, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine, in Zhytomyr region, Ukraine, in this handout picture released March 7, 2022. Press service of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine/Handout via REUTERS

GENEVA, March 7 (Reuters) - The United Nations' human rights office said on Monday it had confirmed the deaths of 406 civilians, including 27 children, in Ukraine since the start of Russia's invasion on Feb. 24, but it said the real figure was likely to be much higher.

The latest figures from the U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights, which has a monitoring mission in Ukraine, cover the period from Feb. 24 to March 6. The figure compared with 364 confirmed deaths in its report on Sunday. read more

Reporting by Emma Farge Editing by Gareth Jones

