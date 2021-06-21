U.N. decries Russia moves against Navalny, calls for upholding rights

A graffiti of Alexei Navalny by Swiss artists Julien Baro & Lud is pictured ahead of the June 16 summit in the Swiss city between U.S. President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin in Geneva, Switzerland, June 14, 2021. Text reads: Hero of our Time. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

GENEVA, June 21 (Reuters) - United Nations human rights chief Michelle Bachelet on Monday criticised Russia for outlawing groups linked to jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny as "extremist", and called on Moscow to uphold fundamental civil and political freedoms.

"Legislation restricting the freedoms of expression, peaceful assembly and association should be brought in line with international human rights norms and standards," Bachelet told the Human Rights Council.

"I further urge the authorities to end the arbitrary practice of labelling ordinary individuals, journalists, and non-governmental organizations as 'extremists', 'foreign agents' or 'undesirable organizations'," she told the Geneva forum.

Reporting by Stephanie Nebehay; editing by Emma Farge

