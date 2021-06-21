Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

World

U.N. decries Russia moves against Navalny, calls for upholding rights

1 minute read

A graffiti of Alexei Navalny by Swiss artists Julien Baro & Lud is pictured ahead of the June 16 summit in the Swiss city between U.S. President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin in Geneva, Switzerland, June 14, 2021. Text reads: Hero of our Time. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

GENEVA, June 21 (Reuters) - United Nations human rights chief Michelle Bachelet on Monday criticised Russia for outlawing groups linked to jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny as "extremist", and called on Moscow to uphold fundamental civil and political freedoms.

"Legislation restricting the freedoms of expression, peaceful assembly and association should be brought in line with international human rights norms and standards," Bachelet told the Human Rights Council.

"I further urge the authorities to end the arbitrary practice of labelling ordinary individuals, journalists, and non-governmental organizations as 'extremists', 'foreign agents' or 'undesirable organizations'," she told the Geneva forum.

Reporting by Stephanie Nebehay; editing by Emma Farge

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

World

World · 9:22 AM UTCEXCLUSIVE HK's Apple Daily to shut within days, says Jimmy Lai adviser

Hong Kong pro-democracy newspaper Apple Daily will be forced to shut "in a matter of days" after authorities froze the company's assets under a national security law, an adviser to jailed owner Jimmy Lai told Reuters on Monday.

WorldFrench far right irked by election results, southern region in play
WorldEthiopians to vote in what government bills as first free election
WorldAnother pink tide? Latin America's left galvanized by rising star in Peru
WorldKremlin urges pragmatism as new U.S. sanctions talk follows summit