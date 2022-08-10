U.N. expects 'big uptick' in applications for Ukraine grain shipments

A combine harvests wheat in a field near the village of Zghurivka, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kyiv region, Ukraine August 9, 2022. REUTERS/Viacheslav Musiienko

UNITED NATIONS, Aug 10 (Reuters) - The United Nations expects to see a "big uptick" in applications for ships to export Ukraine grain after transit procedures were agreed by Russia, Ukraine, Turkey and the United Nations, a senior U.N. official said on Wednesday.

The number of inbound vessels is expected to "grow in the near future" as grain deals are made, said Frederick Kenney, interim U.N. Coordinator at the Joint Coordination Centre in Istanbul, which oversees a deal between Russia, Ukraine, Turkey and the United Nations to resume Ukraine grain exports.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Michelle Nichols; Editing by Chris Gallagher

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.