UN General Assembly suspends Russia from human rights body

A general view of an emergency special session of the U.N. General Assembly on Russia's invasion of Ukraine, at the United Nations headquarters in New York City, New York, U.S. April 7, 2022. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

UNITED NATIONS, April 7 (Reuters) - The United Nations General Assembly voted to suspend Russia from the Geneva-based Human Rights Council on Thursday with the U.S.-led push garnering 93 votes in favor, while 24 countries voted no and 58 countries abstained.

Reporting by Michelle Nichols in New York; writing by Susan Heavey

