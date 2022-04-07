1 minute read
UN General Assembly suspends Russia from human rights body
UNITED NATIONS, April 7 (Reuters) - The United Nations General Assembly voted to suspend Russia from the Geneva-based Human Rights Council on Thursday with the U.S.-led push garnering 93 votes in favor, while 24 countries voted no and 58 countries abstained.
Reporting by Michelle Nichols in New York; writing by Susan Heavey
