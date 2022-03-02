U.N. General Assembly votes overwhelmingly to deplore Russian invasion of Ukraine

U.S. Ambassador to the UN Linda Thomas-Greenfield speaks at the 11th emergency special session of the 193-member U.N. General Assembly on Russia's invasion of Ukraine, at the United Nations Headquarters in Manhattan, New York City, U.S., March 2, 2022. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

WASHINGTON, March 2 (Reuters) - The United Nations General Assembly adopted on Wednesday a resolution rebuking the Russian invasion of Ukraine and calling Moscow to immediately withdraw all forces from Ukraine, a move that aimed to politically isolate Russia.

The resolution, which won support from 141 of the 193-member body, came at the end of a rare emergency session of General Assembly called by the Security Council and as Russian forces pounded Ukraine's cities with air strikes and bombardments, forcing hundreds of thousands of people to flee.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Humeyra Pamuk and Jonathan Landay

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.