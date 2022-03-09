UN war crimes panel urges U.S. to probe casualties of air strikes in Syria

The United Nations headquarters building is pictured though a window with the UN logo in the foreground in the Manhattan borough of New York August 15, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

GENEVA, March 9 (Reuters) - UN war crimes investigators urged the United States on Wednesday to carry out thorough probes into civilian casualties caused by U.S. air strikes in Syria to ensure that those responsible for any violations are held to account.

The U.N. Commission of Inquiry reiterated a "recommendation to the United States and all parties to conduct credible, independent and impartial investigations into incidents entailing civilian casualties in which their forces are implicated".

The panel called on Washington to ensure those responsible for violations are held accountable and to make their findings public.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

In November, U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin ordered a review of a 2019 strike in the Syrian town of Baghuz that caused civilian casualties, the Pentagon said at the time.

The New York Times had reported that the strike killed up to 64 women and children, a possible war crime, during the battle against Islamic State. read more

The independent experts also called for easing Western sanctions on Syria to mitigate their impact on civilians who are grappling with shortages and "skyrocketing" inflation.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Stephanie Nebehay; Writing by Frank Jack Daniel Editing by Alison Williams and Nick Macfie

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.