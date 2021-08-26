Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

World

U.N. migration agency appeals for emergency Afghanistan aid

1 minute read

An internally displaced Afghan girl carries a child near their shelter at a refugee camp on the outskirts of Kabul, Afghanistan June 20, 2019. REUTERS/Stringer

GENEVA, Aug 26 (Reuters) - The International Organization for Migration (IOM) issued an urgent appeal for $24 million on Thursday to help support the more than 5 million people displaced in Afghanistan and living in "extremely precarious" conditions.

The call came as the United States and allies urged Afghans to leave Kabul airport, citing the threat of an attack by Islamic State militants, as Western troops hurry to evacuate as many people as possible before an Aug. 31 deadline. read more

"Our humanitarian activities continue where possible, depending on access and security. Large-scale displacement driven by conflict and drought, and exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic, are increasing poverty and food insecurity, generating massive humanitarian and protection needs in the country," IOM Afghanistan Chief of Mission Stuart Simpson said in a statement.

Priorities included providing shelter, water, sanitation and hygiene for the 5.5 million internally displaced people in Afghanistan, including more than 550,000 newly displaced in 2021, almost half of whom fled their homes since July, it said.

At the start of this year, half of Afghanistan's 40 million people already required humanitarian assistance, including 10 million children, with needs expected to rise, the IOM said.

Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Alex Richardson

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

World

World · 1:11 PM UTC

Western troops in Kabul have to plan their own evacuation as deadline looms

The United States and allies urged Afghans to leave Kabul airport on Thursday, citing the threat of an attack by Islamic State militants, as Western troops race to evacuate as many people as possible and get out themselves by Aug. 31.

World
Japan's Suga faces challengers in ruling party leadership race
World
Hundreds of displaced families seek food and shelter in Kabul
World
Biden, Israeli PM seek to reset relations, narrow differences on Iran
World
Italian military plane fired at as it left Kabul airport - defence source

Shots were fired at an Italian military transport plane on Thursday as it flew out of Kabul airport, a source at Italy's Defence Ministry said.