U.N. political chief says attacks on nuclear power plants contrary to international law
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
WASHINGTON, March 4 (Reuters) - Military operations around nuclear sites and other critical civilian infrastructure are "unacceptable" and "highly irresponsible", U.N. political affairs chief Rosemary DiCarlo told the Security Council the United Nations on Friday.
"Attacks on nuclear power facilities are contrary to international humanitarian law....Every effort should be taken to avoid a catastrophic nuclear incident," Di Carlo told an emergency meeting of the U.N. Security Council after Russian forces in Ukraine attacked and seized Europe's biggest nuclear power plant.
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.