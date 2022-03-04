U.N. political chief says attacks on nuclear power plants contrary to international law

Rosemary DiCarlo, U.N. Under-Secretary-General for Political Affairs arrives for a conference on Afghanistan at the United Nations in Geneva, Switzerland, November 28, 2018. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

WASHINGTON, March 4 (Reuters) - Military operations around nuclear sites and other critical civilian infrastructure are "unacceptable" and "highly irresponsible", U.N. political affairs chief Rosemary DiCarlo told the Security Council the United Nations on Friday.

"Attacks on nuclear power facilities are contrary to international humanitarian law....Every effort should be taken to avoid a catastrophic nuclear incident," Di Carlo told an emergency meeting of the U.N. Security Council after Russian forces in Ukraine attacked and seized Europe's biggest nuclear power plant.

Reporting by Humeyra Pamuk and Doina Chiacu; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

