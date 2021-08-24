Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
UN rights chief to report back on Afghanistan in Sept-Oct

GENEVA, Aug 24 (Reuters) - U.N. human rights chief Michelle Bachelet is to report back in the September-October session on the situation in Afghanistan and any violations committed by the Taliban under a resolution agreed by the Human Rights Council on Tuesday.

The text, brought by Pakistan on behalf of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), and adopted without a vote, gave Bachelet a mandate to present a fuller report in March 2022.

Austria's ambassador Elisabeth Tichy-Fisslberger, speaking on behalf of the European Union, said it was joining the consensus even though the resolution "falls short" and the bloc had sought to launch an international investigation.

