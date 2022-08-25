UN rights chief says many applicants seeking to replace her

The United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet attends her final news conference before the end of her mandate at the U.N. in Geneva, Switzerland, August 25, 2022. REUTERS/Pierre Albouy

GENEVA, Aug 25 (Reuters) - The United Nations human rights chief Michelle Bachelet said on Thursday she did not know who her successor would be, adding that many candidates had applied to replace her.

"The only thing I know is a lot of people applied – some people say over 50," she said in a press conference ahead of the end of her term on Aug. 31.

She said she was not concerned about a leadership void, since her office would help with the transition period.

Reporting by Emma Farge, editing by Rachel More

