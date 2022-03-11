U.N. says 564 civilians killed so far in Ukraine

GENEVA, March 11 (Reuters) - The U.N. human rights office (OHCHR) said on Friday it has confirmed the deaths of 564 civilians in Ukraine since Feb. 24, including 41 children.

The real toll is thought to be considerably higher since it has not yet been able to corroborate reports from areas where intense hostilities are ongoing, OHCHR said. Most died from the use of explosive weapons, including heavy artillery shelling, missile and air strikes, it added.

Reporting by Emma Farge; Editing by Alex Richardson

