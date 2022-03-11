Skip to main content
U.N. says 564 civilians killed so far in Ukraine

Smoke rises after shelling near Kyiv, Ukraine March 10, 2022. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

GENEVA, March 11 (Reuters) - The U.N. human rights office (OHCHR) said on Friday it has confirmed the deaths of 564 civilians in Ukraine since Feb. 24, including 41 children.

The real toll is thought to be considerably higher since it has not yet been able to corroborate reports from areas where intense hostilities are ongoing, OHCHR said. Most died from the use of explosive weapons, including heavy artillery shelling, missile and air strikes, it added.

