UN says woman who protested on Russian TV should not face reprisals

A woman who says to be the employee of Russia's state TV Channel One, Marina Ovsyannikova, speaks in a statement recorded before holding up an anti-war sign live on air, in this still grab taken from a video uploaded March 14, 2022. Marina Ovsyannikova/via REUTERS

GENEVA, March 15 (Reuters) - The United Nations human rights office called on Russian authorities on Tuesday to make sure that an anti-war protester who interrupted Channel One television is not punished for exercising her right to free speech.

The Kremlin said on Tuesday that the actions of a woman who interrupted a live news bulletin on Russia's state TV Channel One on Monday night to denounce the war in Ukraine amounted to "hooliganism". read more

Ravina Shamdasani, U.N. human rights spokesperson told a Geneva news briefing on Tuesday that Russian authorities should ensure that the woman "does not face any reprisals for exercising her right to freedom of expression".

Reporting by Stephanie Nebehay

