U.N. Security Council to discuss humanitarian situation in Ukraine - diplomats

A woman crosses the street as anti-tank constructions are seen in central Kyiv, Ukraine March 7, 2022. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

WASHINGTON, March 7 (Reuters) - The United Nations Security Council on Monday will hold a meeting to discuss the deteriorating humanitarian situation in Ukraine, diplomats said.

More than 1.7 million Ukrainians fleeing Russia's invasion have so far crossed into Central Europe, the United Nation's refugee agency said, as thousands more streamed across the borders.

Reporting by Humeyra Pamuk

