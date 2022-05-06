U.N. Security Council, including Russia, to express concern about Ukraine

Members of the United Nations Security Council sit during a meeting on the situation amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine, at the United Nations Headquarters in Manhattan, New York City, New York, U.S., May 5, 2022. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

UNITED NATIONS, May 6 (Reuters) - The U.N. Security Council, including Russia, has agreed to express "deep concern regarding the maintenance of peace and security of Ukraine" in the body's first statement since Russia invaded its neighbor ten weeks ago, diplomats said on Friday.

Statements of the Security Council are agreed by consensus. The brief text drafted by Norway and Mexico is due to be formally adopted at a meeting later on Friday, diplomats said.

Reporting by Michelle Nichols; editing by Diane Craft

