U.N. Security Council vote on Ukraine delayed -diplomats

UNITED NATIONS, Feb 25 (Reuters) - A U.N. Security Council vote on a draft resolution that would condemn Moscow's invasion of Ukraine has been delayed by one hour until 4 p.m. EST (2100 GMT) on Friday, diplomats said.

It was not immediately clear why the vote had been delayed. Diplomats said on Thursday it appeared at least 11 of the 15 member council would vote in favor, while it was unclear how China, India and the United Arab Emirates would vote. Russia is expected to veto the measure. read more

