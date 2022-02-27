1 minute read
At U.N., U.S. urges Russia to tone down 'dangerous' nuclear rhetoric
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
UNITED NATIONS, Feb 27 (Reuters) - U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield urged Russia on Sunday to tone down its "dangerous rhetoric regarding nuclear weapons."
"This is another escalatory and unnecessary step that threatens us all," she told a meeting of the U.N. Security Council.
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Michelle Nichols; Editing by Richard Chang
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.