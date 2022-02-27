At U.N., U.S. urges Russia to tone down 'dangerous' nuclear rhetoric

U.S. Ambassador to the U.N. Linda Thomas-Greenfield reacts as the United Nations Security Council assembles to vote for a rare emergency special session of the 193-member U.N. General Assembly on Russia's invasion of Ukraine, at the United Nations Headquarters in Manhattan, New York City, U.S. February 27, 2022. REUTERS/David 'Dee' Delgado

UNITED NATIONS, Feb 27 (Reuters) - U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield urged Russia on Sunday to tone down its "dangerous rhetoric regarding nuclear weapons."

"This is another escalatory and unnecessary step that threatens us all," she told a meeting of the U.N. Security Council.

Reporting by Michelle Nichols; Editing by Richard Chang

