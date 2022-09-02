1 minute read
United States to send special envoy to Ethiopia in calls for peace -White House
Sept 2 (Reuters) - The United States will send a special envoy to Ethiopia this weekend as part of its calls for fighting to end in the Tigray region of the African country, the White House said on Friday, one day after Ethiopian and Eritrean government troops attacked Tigrayan forces.
Reporting by Tyler Clifford
