UN's Bachelet calls on Putin to halt armed attacks on Ukraine

Russia's President Vladimir Putin, Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu and head of the Russian navy Admiral Nikolai Yevmenov attend a parade marking Navy Day in Saint Petersburg, Russia July 31, 2022. Sputnik/Alexei Danichev/Pool via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY.

GENEVA, Aug 25 (Reuters) - UN human rights chief Michelle Bachelet called on Russian President Vladimir Putin to halt armed attacks on Ukraine and said the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant must be demilitarized.

"The international community must insist on documentation" to be able to one day prove war crimes, added Bachelet in a speech on Thursday marking the end of her term as the United Nations' high commissioner for human rights.

