The United Nations said on Thursday there was not enough common ground to resume negotiations on Cyprus, after a three-day summit attempting to break a four-year impasse in peace negotiations.

Diplomats had been trying to make headway to end a decades-old conflict between rival Greek and Turkish Cypriots which destabilises the eastern Mediterranean and is a key source of tension between NATO allies Greece and Turkey.

"The truth is that at the end of our efforts, we have not yet found enough common ground to allow for the resumption of formal negotiations," U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres told a news conference in Geneva.

Cyprus was split in two in a Turkish invasion in 1974 triggered by a brief Greek inspired coup. The seeds of division had been sown when a power-sharing administration of Greek and Turkish Cypriots crumbled in violence, just three years after independence from Britain in 1960.

For decades, the United Nations has been attempting to piece Cyprus back together as a two-zone federation - the only thing the two sides have been able to agree on in principle.

However a new Turkish Cypriot leadership now proposes a two-state federation, rejected outright by Greek Cypriots who run a government which nominally represents the whole island, both internationally and in the European Union.

Guterres said the United Nations would make a fresh attempt in "probably two or three months".

"Unfortunately today we are not able to reach the agreements that we would wish to reach, but we are not going to give up," he said.

The summit at the United Nations European headquarters was also attended by the foreign ministers of Britain, Greece and Turkey which are guarantor powers under the island's independence treaty.

Britain welcomed the commitment by all sides to meet again in the near future, foreign minister Dominic Raab said on Twitter. "The UK will continue to work with all parties to seek a fair and lasting settlement," he said.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.