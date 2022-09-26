U.S. adds fourth Iranian cargo plane to export violation list over Russia flights

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

WASHINGTON, Sept 26 (Reuters) - The U.S. Commerce Department said on Monday it had added a fourth Iranian cargo plane serving Russia to a list of aircraft believed to violate U.S. export controls under Biden administration sanctions.

The department added three Iranian cargo planes to the list on Sept. 19. The fourth plane belongs to Iran's Saha Airlines, which is owned by Iran's air force, the department said in a statement.

The plane added to the list on Monday has flown into Russia without proper Commerce Department authorization, the statement said.

Reporting by Kanishka Singh and Rami Ayyub; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

