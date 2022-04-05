1 minute read
U.S., allies to announce Russia sanctions on Wednesday
WASHINGTON, April 5 (Reuters) - The United States and its allies will announce a sweeping new round of Russia-related sanctions on Wednesday, a source familiar with the planned announcement told Reuters.
The sanctions will ban on all new investments in Russia, increase curbs on financial institutions and state-owned enterprises in Russia, and target Russian government officials and their families, the source said on Tuesday.
Reporting by Andrea Shalal; writing by Susan Heavey
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.