U.S. analyzing strikes on Kyiv, says Pentagon

April 28 (Reuters) - The United States is analyzing strikes on Kyiv that the Ukrainian authorities blamed on Russian missiles, Pentagon spokesperson John Kirby said on Thursday.

"We're still trying to analyze this and figure out what happened here, what was struck and with what kind of munition," he told CNN.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Costas Pitas in Los Angeles; Editing by Leslie Adler

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.