NEW YORK, Sept 30 (Reuters) - The U.S. will announce a new Ukraine security aid package next week, White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan said on Friday.

Sullivan made the announcement as he condemned Russia for a "sham" referendum annexing part of Ukraine.

Reporting by Jarrett Renshaw; Editing by Leslie Adler











