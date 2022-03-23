U.S. to announce Russia-related sanctions on Thursday -White House

U.S. President Joe Biden approaches the news media before boarding Marine One for travelling to Brussels from the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, U.S., March 23, 2022. REUTERS/Leah Millis

ABOARD AIR FORCE ONE, March 23 (Reuters) - The United States will announce a package of Russia-related sanctions on political figures and oligarchs on Thursday while U.S. President Joe Biden meets with NATO leaders on Ukraine, U.S. national security adviser Jake Sullivan said on Wednesday.

Sullivan, speaking to reporters as Biden headed to Brussels for the NATO summit, said G-7 leaders will also agree on Thursday to coordinate on sanctions enforcement and plan to issue a statement.

He also said officials will have more to say on Friday about European energy issues.

Reporting by Jarrett Renshaw aboard Air Force One; Additional reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt, Doina Chiacu and Susan Heavey in Washingotn; Editing by Rami Ayyub

