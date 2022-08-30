U.S. announces $30 mln in support for Pakistan flood response

A man walks with children amid flood water along a road, following rains and floods during the monsoon season in Nowshera, Pakistan August 30, 2022. REUTERS/Fayaz Aziz

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

ISLAMABAD, Aug 30 (Reuters) - The United States will provide $30 million in support for Pakistan following severe rains and flooding, the U.S. embassy in Islamabad announced on Tuesday.

"The United States, through the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID), today announced an additional $30 million in life-saving humanitarian assistance to support people and communities affected by severe flooding in Pakistan," the statement said.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Asif Shahzad, Editing by William Maclean

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.