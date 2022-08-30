1 minute read
U.S. announces $30 mln in support for Pakistan flood response
1/2
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
ISLAMABAD, Aug 30 (Reuters) - The United States will provide $30 million in support for Pakistan following severe rains and flooding, the U.S. embassy in Islamabad announced on Tuesday.
"The United States, through the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID), today announced an additional $30 million in life-saving humanitarian assistance to support people and communities affected by severe flooding in Pakistan," the statement said.
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Asif Shahzad, Editing by William Maclean
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.