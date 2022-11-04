U.S. announces $400 million in new military aid for Ukraine

Ukrainian soldiers fire a round on the frontline from a T80 tank that was captured from Russians during a battle in Trostyanets in March, as Russia's invasion of Ukraine continues, in the eastern Donbas region of Bakhmut, Ukraine, November 4, 2022. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

WASHINGTON, Nov 4 (Reuters) - The United States on Friday announced an additional $400 million in military aid to Ukraine, including refurbishing T-72 tanks and Hawk air defense missiles for Kyiv.

Pentagon spokeswoman Sabrina Singh told reporters that the United States would pay for 45 T-72 tanks from the Czech Republic to be refurbished and funding to refurbish some Hawk air defense missiles.

Reporting by Idrees Ali and Phil Stewart

