U.S. announces over $3.75 bln in new military assistance to Ukraine, other countries
WASHINGTON, Jan 6 (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Friday announced more than $3.75 billion in military assistance to Ukraine and countries affected by the Russian invasion.
Blinken said in a statement that he is authorizing a drawdown of U.S. arms and equipment for Ukraine, which includes a $2.85 billion drawdown that will provide Ukraine with Bradley infantry fighting vehicles, artillery systems, armored personnel carriers, surface to air missiles, ammunition, and other items to support Ukraine.
