U.S. approves possible $88 million sale of intelligence equipment to France

French and U.S. flags are seen ahead of the meeting of French Economy and Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire and US Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry at the Bercy Finance Ministry in Paris, France, March 10, 2021. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

LOS ANGELES, Jan 14 (Reuters) - The U.S. State Department has approved the possible sale of around $88 million worth of sensor pod suites and other equipment to France, according to an announcement made on Friday.

British company BAE Systems (BAES.L) is the principal contractor, the release from the Pentagon's Defense Security Cooperation Agency said.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Costas Pitas

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.