U.S. approves possible $88 million sale of intelligence equipment to France
LOS ANGELES, Jan 14 (Reuters) - The U.S. State Department has approved the possible sale of around $88 million worth of sensor pod suites and other equipment to France, according to an announcement made on Friday.
British company BAE Systems (BAES.L) is the principal contractor, the release from the Pentagon's Defense Security Cooperation Agency said.
