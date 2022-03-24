U.S. approves potential sale of rocket launchers to Bahrain -Pentagon

The Pentagon is seen from the air in Washington, U.S., March 3, 2022, more than a week after Russia invaded Ukraine. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts/File Photo

WASHINGTON, March 24 (Reuters) - The U.S. State Department has approved the potential sale to Bahrain of M270 Multiple Launch Rocket Systems Upgrade and related equipment for an estimated cost of $176 million, the Pentagon said on Thursday.

The principal contractor will be the Lockheed Martin Corp(LMT.N), the Pentagon's Defense Security Cooperation Agency said in a news release.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Eric Beech; Editing by Katharine Jackson

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.