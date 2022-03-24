1 minute read
U.S. approves potential sale of rocket launchers to Bahrain -Pentagon
WASHINGTON, March 24 (Reuters) - The U.S. State Department has approved the potential sale to Bahrain of M270 Multiple Launch Rocket Systems Upgrade and related equipment for an estimated cost of $176 million, the Pentagon said on Thursday.
The principal contractor will be the Lockheed Martin Corp(LMT.N), the Pentagon's Defense Security Cooperation Agency said in a news release.
Reporting by Eric Beech; Editing by Katharine Jackson
