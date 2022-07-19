U.S. approves sales of $127 million of F-16 equipment to Belgium

July 19 (Reuters) - The U.S. State Department has green-lighted the potential sale of F-16 sustainment and related equipment worth $127 million to Belgium, the Pentagon's Defense Security Cooperation Agency said on Tuesday.

"This proposed sale will support the foreign policy and national security objectives of the United States by improving the security of a NATO ally which is an important force for political stability and economic progress in Europe," it said in a statement.

Reporting by Costas Pitas in Los Angeles; Editing by Doina Chiacu

